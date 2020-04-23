It is hard to escape the doom and gloom economic dark clouds that can be found throughout the country these days. There are a few rays of optimism that break through now and then that offer hope for better times.
Now comes a survey of small and mid-sized companies in the United States that throws another negative and wet blanket on the business outlook for the next six months, especially as to working capital.
C2FO, the world’s largest non-bank provider of working capital to small and mid-sized businesses, reported on its survey of more than 500 companies conducted between March 30 and April 15.
Key findings from the survey, which asked companies to share their outlooks for the next six months, included:
75 percent had a negative outlook when asked if they had enough working capital reserves. Only 6 percent said they felt confident about their reserves.
52 percent had negative expectations about being able to access the capital they need over the next six months.
65 percent had an overall negative business outlook. Only 18 percent had a positive outlook.
47 percent responded negatively about future staffing plans. Only 5 percent expected positive staffing changes.
Responses to the survey indicate that the smallest companies are being hit the hardest by the current crisis. Among businesses with 10 or fewer employees, 83 percent expect a significant decline in working capital and 66 percent believe they will have less access to working capital in the coming months. For companies with 100 or more employees, 44 percent expect to have depleted working capital reserves and 24 percent expect a decline in working capital access.
C2FO recommends more aggressive measures to provide immediate relief to companies worldwide that are in desperate need of working capital.
Government and central banks have taken steps to provide more working capital to small businesses. C2FO has a plan to provide up to $580 billion of immediate relief into the U.S. economy for small businesses and the more than 60 million people they employ. The plan is on the C2FO website, according to the Associated Press.
In his first inaugural address in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”