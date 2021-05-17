Passing a tax increase in Missouri is no easy feat. It’s damn near impossible with the anti-tax furor that possesses Republican super majorities in the General Assembly.
But this week, in an acknowledgement of our state’s deteriorating infrastructure, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that will raise the state’s gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.
Gov. Parson, who has made revitalizing our state’s infrastructure one of his top priorities, is expected to sign the measure.
No one wants to pay more at the pump, but this increase was long overdue. The fuel tax was last raised in 1996. At 17.4 cents per gallon, Missouri’s gas tax is the second-lowest in the nation, while our state ranks seventh in the number of road miles under state maintenance.
Under the bill, the gas tax would increase 2.5 cents a year until the tax hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025. Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts.
The bill also includes a 20 percent increase on the cost of an alternative fuel decal purchased each time a vehicle’s registration is renewed.
When fully implemented, the gas tax is expected to generate approximately $337.5 million annually to the state road fund and another $125 million for city and county governments to spend on local roads, according to the Missouri Independent.
The new revenue is desperately needed. Nearly a quarter of our state’s roads and bridges are in poor condition. By some estimates, there are $10 billion in deferred transportation projects in our state.
The White House released a report earlier this year that said since 2011, commute times have increased by 5.9 percent in Missouri, and on average, each driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
We’ve deferred important infrastructure for far too long because our political leaders didn’t have the courage to tackle the funding quandary.
While Missouri has stood still, other states with similar issues have raised gas taxes, indexed those gas taxes to an economic indicator such as CPI, created new tolling programs, enhanced vehicle registration fees and undertaken efforts to “lock-box” transportation revenues solely for transportation purposes.
Since 2013, at least 29 states — many led by Republicans — have raised fuel taxes, according to the Associated Press.
And Missouri would have likely deferred its infrastructure issues for another year if it hadn’t been for the leadership of Parson and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.
The two Republican leaders made the case that continuing to neglect necessary transportation projects was doing long-term damage to our state, making us less competitive and impeding economic development.
Franklin County’s Schatz convinced his colleagues that our state’s economic fortunes are tied directly to infrastructure, and perpetually kicking the can down the road on this issue is a threat to not only the economy but to public health and safety as well.
The Republican-led Legislature deserves credit for venturing into the once forbidden and unpopular territory of raising taxes.
Sometimes, common sense and good government require it.