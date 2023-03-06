This is a historic weekend in St. Louis as the city’s new Major League Soccer team makes its home debut in a brand new stadium.
St. Louis City SC takes on Charlotte FC in the club’s inaugural home match at CityPark stadium Saturday evening. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket you are going to have a hard time getting in to this sporting event. St. Louis City SC’s dazzling win in their MLS debut against Austin FC in Texas last week only heightened the buzz around the team and its home opener.
This premiere is going to be a rollicking party. You can feel the excitement a couple of counties away and no doubt there will be a strong contingent from Franklin County at this first-ever event. St. Louis City scarves have been on display here – a tell tale sign of the team’s regional appeal.
The roll-out of MLS in St. Louis couldn’t come at a more opportune time. St. Louis has been battered by a steady barrage of bad news for months. It’s time to turn the page, at least for a weekend, to something more uplifting. It’s time for St. Louis to make some national headlines for something other than murder and mayhem. The city needs a new narrative.
St. Louis City SC could be a remedy for all of the recent negativity surrounding the city of St. Louis.
And why not? The $500 million stadium has already proven to be a catalyst for development in the Downtown West neighborhood. The owners of the team, members of the Taylor family, of the car rental giant Enterprise and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh deserve credit for the positive momentum they have created. They believe in St. Louis. They have hit all of the right notes in constructing the team and the stadium. They are passionate about their franchise and their home town, committed to making both winners. Even if you are not a soccer fan, you have to appreciate their investment, effort and civic pride. It’s hard not to root for them to succeed.
And we bet St. Louis City SC will succeed. First of all, St. Louis is a soccer town. Some argue it’s the epicenter for soccer in America. It’s a natural location for a MLS team. St. Louisans have been kicking balls into nets since the late 19th century. According to MLS, in nearly a century and a half, St. Louis area soccer teams have combined for 91 national championships on a professional, amateur, and college level. The city has long produced soccer talent. The passion for the sport is real and runs deep. St. Louis City SC won’t have a problem attracting fans in this environment.
Count us among those who are rooting for the new soccer team to be a catalyst for change in the city. St. Louis sports franchises have a rich history of uniting the city and the region and for being forces for civic pride and strength. The Cardinals, Blues and Rams succeeded in that regard and their alumni have been some of St. Louis’ best ambassadors. There is every reason to believe St. Louis City SC will do the same. They are already off to a good start.
St. Louis needs a kickstart. Here’s to hoping St. Louis SC does just that.