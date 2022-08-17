Former President Donald Trump warned Monday that “terrible things” will happen if the country’s temperature isn’t cooled.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said, “People are so angry at what is taking place. Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”
Trump’s admonishment comes after last week’s FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents. Since the search, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have reported a spike in threats against federal agents and their families, and at least one actual attack by a Navy veteran who was killed after trying to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.
Things are heating up and Trump has his hand on the burner. This is a dangerous moment in our country. If he is serious about wanting to help he should unequivocally renounce violence against law enforcement — all law enforcement, including the FBI. He should say it clearly and forcefully. He should say it now.
The fact that this even has to be said shows how far Trump and the Republican party have veered from being the party of law enforcement. Trump earned the endorsement of the nation’s major police unions in 2020 precisely because he was the candidate of “law and order” amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
This past week, Trump supporters called for “civil war” and “armed rebellion” after the former president leveled accusations against the DOJ and the FBI over the execution of the search warrant, which Trump labeled a “raid” on his home. Many Republican congressmen echoed these claims although the rhetoric subsided as the week wore on and more facts came to light.
But now, as Axios reports, a growing number of GOP candidates and lawmakers are rallying around their own calls to defund or abolish federal law enforcement agencies.
To be sure, not all Republicans are adopting this stance. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin pointed out that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was a rare Republican voice of reason when he cautioned that: “Well, if the GOP is going to be the party of supporting law enforcement, law enforcement includes the FBI.” Hutchinson added, “As a United States attorney, I (worked) with the FBI, the (Drug Enforcement Administration), the federal law enforcement agencies. Those folks on the ground do extraordinarily heroic efforts to enforce our rule of law, which is fundamental to the Republican Party and to our democracy.”
Of course it is — on both scores. Republicans can’t have it both ways. The party’s support for law enforcement can’t, or shouldn’t be, situational. Either it is the party that stands for the rule of law or it isn’t.
Some might argue that the die is already cast on this issue — that Republicans crossed the rubicon when they didn’t universally issue full-throated condemnations when a Trump protest turned into a violent attack on the Capitol and police on Jan. 6 last year. The image of Trump supporters violently attacking police was frightening and shameful.
If you stand with law enforcement, there is no forgetting, condoning — no spinning that. There is no middle ground. Five police officers who served at the Capitol died in the days and weeks following the riot and dozens more suffered injuries — many serious.
We agree with Trump that the temperature needs to be turned down in this country or terrible things will happen. The risk of violence from overheated rhetoric is real and can have terrible consequences, especially for those whose duty is to protect and serve. It starts with him.