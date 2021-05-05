To be a fellow worker with God is the highest aspiration of which we can conceive man capable.” — Florence Nightingale, founder of the modern nursing profession (1820-1910)
National Nurses Week starts Thursday and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The theme for this year’s observance is: Celebrating our Frontline Warriors.
We have some impressive front-line warriors who are making a difference in the lives of patients and their families in our community. We are celebrating them in a special section in this edition of our newspaper. Our readers helped identify them. We received more than 80 submissions to this year’s “Thank a Nurse” promotion. That’s a strong show of appreciation.
Nurses are getting some well-deserved and, frankly, overdue recognition for their incredible professionalism, dedication and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve risen to the challenge.
The World Health Organization and the American Nurses Association designated 2020 the Year of the Nurse — an acknowledgment of the critical contributions nurses have made to the health care industry during these difficult and uncertain times.
This year, these usually unsung caregivers are being widely recognized as heroes as they continue to lead with their fellow caregivers on the pandemic’s front lines.
Nurses are warriors in the best sense of the word. They always have been the backbone of our health care system. They do their work in the trenches of the front lines of health care.
Whether they are easing pain during an acute illness, helping patients cope with a new diagnosis, welcoming a new life into the world or witnessing someone’s final breaths, they personify the meaning of the word “sacrifice.”
During the pandemic, the importance of their work has never been more clear. They work 24/7 to help care for the sickest among us during a pandemic caused by a virus that does not discriminate between health care workers and others. Their sacrifices continue even as the COVID-19 cases ebb and flow each week.
At a time when many patients are alone and isolated from their families, nurses have gone beyond clinical care with simple acts of compassion to brighten long days of solitude and show patients how much they matter.
Nursing wasn’t an easy job before the pandemic. It’s a physically demanding position; many nurses work 12-hour shifts on their feet. They give up holidays with their families and work through nights and weekends. But it became even more demanding during the greatest global health care challenge of our time.
A majority of nurses say that this past year has been the hardest year in the nursing profession in their lifetime. Nurses have had to deal with stress, fatigue and the emotional trauma of caring for critically ill COVID patients. Many nurses have been running on adrenaline for long periods of time. Burnout is plaguing the profession.
Yet nurses get up every day to answer the call to serve their communities, bringing with them an incredible strength of healing during these unprecedented times and sometimes overwhelming conditions.
We owe nurses a huge debt of gratitude for their selflessness and commitment to their patients. In this time of worldwide pandemic, we pause and offer sincere appreciation for the many nurses who are helping us get through.