It’s the culmination of a weekend that many of us associate with the unofficial start of summer. Many of us will spend the weekend with family and friends, having a barbecue, traveling or hitting a pool. The weather forecast is favorable for all of those activities.
But as we finalize our plans for a three-day weekend, we must not forget the annual observance of Memorial Day has a more solemn meaning. We encourage our readers to pause and remember those in uniform who gave their lives so the American people could enjoy the freedoms our Founding Fathers envisioned nearly 250 years ago.
Better yet, we encourage them to attend one of the many Memorial Day events that are set for the long weekend. There are ample opportunities all over our region to join with fellow community members in saluting our nation’s war dead, along with the veterans who served alongside them. A schedule of those events can be found on the front page of this edition.
Memorial Day, which was originally known as Decoration Day, originated after the Civil War as a springtime tribute to fallen soldiers. The ceremony was marked by prayer and the decorating of fallen soldiers’ graves with flowers. Memorial Day, which occurs on the last Monday of May, was officially established as a federal holiday in 1971. It has evolved to commemorate fallen American military personnel from the Civil War through the War on Terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq.
It is important for us to reflect on the fact that we are a nation founded through a shared struggle, sacrifice and belief in a shared set of ideals so strong that more than a million Americans have given their lives in service to them. Let us never forget that without those sacrifices, our country and the abundant freedoms we enjoy, and too often take for granted, would not exist.
We live in turbulent times. We would be wise to also take a moment this weekend to remember all of our veterans — especially the approximately 1.3 million active-duty personnel serving in the U.S. military today. They are on the front lines of democracy. They deserve a few moments of reflection as well.
The United States is the home of the free because of the brave. Memorial Day is just one opportunity to honor our fallen service members and remember their service. We can never say thank you enough.