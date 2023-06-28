With little fanfare, The Washington Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved several policy changes Monday that were drafted to conform with a new state rule aimed at protecting minors from non-age-appropriate books.

From a practical and operational standpoint, the policy changes the library trustees endorsed were really much ado about nothing. The Washington Public Library, like most libraries across the state, already had policies in place regarding book collection development practices, labeling of collections and programs by age and even challenge policies for books patrons found objectionable.

