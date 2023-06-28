With little fanfare, The Washington Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved several policy changes Monday that were drafted to conform with a new state rule aimed at protecting minors from non-age-appropriate books.
From a practical and operational standpoint, the policy changes the library trustees endorsed were really much ado about nothing. The Washington Public Library, like most libraries across the state, already had policies in place regarding book collection development practices, labeling of collections and programs by age and even challenge policies for books patrons found objectionable.
The reality is the library’s existing policies on age-appropriateness of books and other library materials worked just fine. There hasn’t been a formal challenge to a book in at least the last 10 years.
But the library trustees took action anyway so as not to run afoul of a new rule by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that requires all of the state’s 160 public libraries to file their policies to protect children from what he sometimes casually referred to as “pornography targeting minors” or “child pornography” or risk losing state funding.
We can all agree that we want to protect children from pornography or any explicit materials. We should also agree that this isn’t a problem at the Washington Public Library or most, if not all, Missouri public libraries. This is a made-up issue by a candidate who is running for higher office. It is another solution in search of a problem that has become commonplace in modern politics. It is a way to garner name recognition in the run-up to a statewide election.
No doubt, Ashcroft would disagree with this assessment, arguing that we must remain ever vigilant against the omnipresent library pornographers. Fair enough, our library trustees took action and now everyone can stand down. Danger averted.
The problem with this issue, as the Missouri Library Board and others have pointed out, is it creates the perception among some that this is a real issue, something to be feared. It’s not – at least not here.
Here is the good news. A library should reflect the community values it serves and the Washington Public Library does an exceptional job of doing just that. It doesn’t push the envelope nor does it try to be anything but family friendly.
We take the view that you can judge a community by its library. And we have a darn good library in Washington. It has exceptional staff that goes out of its way to be welcoming and friendly. It is a place where parents can bring their children to explore and learn without fear of them being exposed to harmful or obscene materials.
Our library is a safe harbor for the young and old alike.
