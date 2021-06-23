It has been called the Forgotten War, which is somewhat due to its close proximity to World War II.
Among historical dates, June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea, is not remembered by many for its place in history. When the Korean War ended July 27, 1953, with 36,516 Americans killed in action, it did not deserve the title of a U.N. police action. It was a war!
This Friday, June 25, is the 71st anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War. The 75,000 North Korean communist soldiers in the invasion force caught South Korea by surprise and also the American troops stationed there, who were not battle-ready.
In 1950, Americans who were of draft age accepted the fact that it was their time to serve in the military. There were few exceptions to the draft, and many young men also decided to enlist. Military bases that had closed after World War II reopened. Many National Guard units and reservists were called back to service. Many World War II veterans were among those called back to duty after being separated from the military when the “big war” ended in August 1945.
When the war broke out, there were many questions of “Where’s Korea?” by the nearly 1.8 million American men and women who served in Korea during the Korean War. (About 86,000 veterans of the Korean War were women.)
The U.S. never declared war against the North Korean forces that were supported by Chinese and Russian military forces, especially in equipment. In the last year of the war, the U.N. forces were mainly fighting the Chinese since North Korea’s military had suffered heavy losses.
The Korean War was the first war in which 21 countries of the U.N. responded to battle the North Korean invasion. Most of the resources in the war to fight communism were supplied by the U.S. It must be remembered that Europe and Japan were still in a reconstruction phase from World War II.
The major objective of the Korean War was to stop the spread of communism in Korea and to protect Japan from being overtaken by the Communist Party. That happened!
There are Americans, including some Korean War veterans, who have been heard to say that no one won the war. The war ended with no treaty — only a cease-fire. We say visit South Korea today, and see what has happened in that country, where freedoms reign, and progress as a nation has occurred since the cease-fire. South Korea and Japan were saved from communist rule. That is victory.
From a recent issue of The Graybeards, published by the Korean War Veterans Association, we obtained these statistics about Americans who fought in the Korean War: killed in action, 36,516; wounded, 103,248; missing, 8,177; prisoners of war, 7,245; died in captivity, 2,806.
That’s hardly a police action. It was a war!