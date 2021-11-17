We’re guessing many of the high school and Little League football players of today know little or nothing about the “Founding Fathers” of the modern era of the sport in this area.
The Founding Fathers were a small group of pigskin evangelists who promoted football’s return to the area in the 1950s after the sport was dropped in the 1930s at Washington High School.
Two of the Founding Fathers were brothers who practiced medicine in Union, Drs. Bill and George Richardson. Bill died in the late 1990s, and George died earlier this month. Both grew up in Wisconsin.
St. Francis Borgia High School, when it was a parish school, fielded the first high school football team in this immediate area in 1959, in what we fondly call the modern era. The other area high schools added the sport in the 1960s.
The first football coach at Borgia was the late Jim Frisella, who won the backing of the Fathers and Friends Club, the support group for sports at Borgia at that time. The Knights played their early games at the Washington Fairgrounds and then at the main baseball field at the city park. When Borgia built a regional high school on the west end of town, a football field and stadium became the home of the Knights in the 1980s.
The Richardson brothers promoted the sport for youths in Union but were just as supportive of the early teams at Borgia. The brothers were active in coaching Little League teams. They served as team physicians in Union and Borgia at one time.
Dr. George, in recognition of his football services at Union High School, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to Missouri Interscholastic Athletics in 1996. He was inducted in the inaugural class of the Union High School Hall of Fame for his 35 years as team physician.
Frisella said football was the “second love” behind their families for the Richardson brothers, who also helped educate the people of Franklin County about the values of all sports and athletic competition.
Memories of the brothers include their vocal enthusiasm for football at all levels of the sport. They were ready to talk football at any time, any place. The other Founding Fathers will attest to that!