We join local leaders in encouraging the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to put the widening of Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its 2023 project list.
Systemic underfunding has left the state with a long list of deferred transportation and infrastructure improvement projects. In our view, none is more critical than this one. The thousands of frustrated residents who use this thoroughfare regularly share that assessment.
The commission is expected to discuss the specific road projects the state department of transportation will undertake over the next five years when it convenes next week in Jefferson City.
The projects that are green-lighted become part of the annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). A draft of the STIP is scheduled to be released later in May and finalized in July. If a project doesn’t make the STIP, it isn’t going to happen. That is how this process works.
Local officials are hoping that after years of discussion and lobbying, the state will officially commit to widening Highway 47 to four lanes, which would help alleviate what we’ve experienced as one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the state.
There is room for optimism. Last year, the state’s transportation department put the Highway 47 project on its “high-priority” unfunded list. That’s a good sign the state is aware of the need.
It’s also recognition that the state is listening to local officials who have been pleading with state officials for hears to tackle this improvement project. Leaders in St. Clair, Union and Washington are in lockstep on the need for the project and have pledged their cooperation in assisting the state to see the project through.
Credit Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker for leading the latest push to get the road widened. Brinker has been a vocal advocate for the project, ringing the bell for the “4 Lanes for Franklin” campaign.
In a recent interview with this newspaper, Brinker cited accident statistics on the highway as another reason why the state needs to add the project to the upcoming STIP. Brinker is right to address the safety concerns that emanate from this terribly congested highway. It is, after all, the most compelling reason to undertake the project.
A lot of work has been expended by a lot of leaders to get this project to this point. Here’s to hoping that work pays off next week and members of the commission put the Highway 47 widening project on the state’s next STIP.