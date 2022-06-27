We’ve killed a lot of trees and spilled gallons of ink complaining about the inability of Congress to move decisively on issues that matter to Americans. There is a reason Congress’ approval ratings have sunk below 20 percent lately. Americans are frustrated with gridlock.
But credit is due to the U.S. Senate, which Thursday passed a bill that represents the first attempt to curb gun violence in decades. The House could pass the bill Friday.
The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red-flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people determined by a court to be dangerous. It also would fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention, according to the Associated Press.
The bill falls short of what gun safety advocates say is really necessary to prevent the kind of recent slaughters that happened in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t ban the assault rifles or high-capacity magazines used in those shootings. It also doesn’t implement universal background checks or require background checks for private gun sales or even raise the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle.
But it is a step in the right direction and the fact that it was passed in a bipartisan fashion (65-33, with 15 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats) is noteworthy and praiseworthy. It is good news and long overdue.
We applaud Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt for his leadership in negotiating and helping pass this bill. He resisted calls from Republicans in the Missouri General Assembly to back down from efforts to reach a compromise on common sense gun measures.
Blunt is on the right side of history. He understands that providing more funding for mental health and school safety programs might prevent the kinds of recent tragedies that have left Americans sickened and heartbroken.
So thank you, Congress, for finally doing something on an important issue. Thank you for not letting politics drown out common sense this time.