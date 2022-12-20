Few contemporary programs have made a deeper impact on older veterans than Honor Flight.
The national network of Honor Flight affiliates transport World War II, Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C. to experience the memorials and monuments that commemorate their service.
Since 2005, the organization has taken nearly a quarter of million veterans to our nation’s capital to tour these magnificent memorials at no cost to the veteran.
For many of these veterans, the trip is their first opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights are special because they bring together veterans who have shared experiences. They have an understanding of what they went through no matter where they served.
It is often an emotional and exhilarating journey for the veterans. The same can be said for the escorts, guardians, organizers, family members and other volunteers who accompany the veterans on an Honor Flight.
Throughout the trip, veterans are often greeted by boisterous crowds showing their appreciation for their service. The reception the veterans receive on an Honor Flight and the special way they are treated is often as overwhelming as experiencing the memorials themselves.
There are 120 or so Honor Flight hubs across the country, and of those, few have surpassed the tremendous work of our own Franklin County Honor Flight (FCHF) which announced last week that it will disband after it makes three more Flights of Honor next year.
In a statement, Rosalie McGaugh, president of the FCHF board, said the organization is disbanding because after the 2023 flights it will have “completed its mission.” The organization has served all of the eligible veterans in this area who have expressed interest in going to Washington D.C.
That the organization has “completed its mission” is an understatement. Our local hub, founded in 2005, has made 60 trips to Washington D.C. providing 740 World War II, 186 Korean and 746 Vietnam veterans with this “once in a lifetime” trip according to McGaugh.
Our Honor Flight chapter has made a difference in the lives of every one of these veterans. Many of them have described the trip as one of the best experiences of their lives. All have been impressed with the way FCHF has executed its mission. It’s a first-class organization that has gone above and beyond in its mission.
A tip of the hat to the three Air Force veterans from Union who founded our local hub – the late Judge Larry Davis, Dave Hall and Jim Tayon. Their leadership and service to their fellow veterans through this program has been extraordinary. These civic-minded volunteers have our respect and admiration. The same goes for all of the FCHF officers, board members and volunteers who have supported the organization through the years.
And as McGaugh stresses, none of the trips would be possible without the generous financial support of the Franklin County community and others who have stepped up to give these veterans an honor they richly deserve.
McGaugh says the final three flights are filling up. We encourage any eligible veteran who is interested in taking part in Honor Flight to contact the organization to get registered. We know they won’t be disappointed.
It is truly the “trip of a lifetime” and a program that every American in this deeply divided nation can support and take a measure of pride in.