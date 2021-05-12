There’s some cause for concern about the decline in birth and fertility rates in the U.S. Recent data suggests the U.S. birth rate is the lowest it’s ever been. Some predict that the nation’s prosperity is at stake should the trend continue.
In Missouri, more people died last year than were born, with 4,555 more deaths than births, which hasn’t happened before in the 110 years that those vital numbers have been recorded, according to a provisional report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
There is considerable speculation about the reason for the decline in births — but the pandemic is cited as a likely contributing factor.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that U.S. births declined 4 percent last year, which is about double the annual average rate of decline between 2014 and 2019.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the total fertility rate, or the average number of times a woman will give birth in her lifetime, declined to a record low of 1,637.5 per 1,000 women.
The U.S. birth rate is so low, the nation is “below replacement levels,” meaning more people die every day than are being born, the CDC said. The population replacement rate is about 2,100 births.
There is general agreement that the baby bust will result in a smaller labor force and have a negative impact on the economy.
Without a younger generation of workers replacing older people exiting the workplace, cities, states and countries might grapple with economic stagnation and great inequality because of declining fertility, according to demographers.
Lyman Stone, a demographer and scholar with both Washington, D.C.-based American Enterprises Institute and the Institute for Family Studies in Charlottesville, Virginia, said it’s not far-fetched to think the time will come when too few working-age taxpayers can’t support programs like Social Security without a hefty hike in their contributions or older adults losing a big chunk of the benefit.
One way to counter birth declines is to increase legal immigration. Others believe government entitlements, such as family leave, tax credits and child-care subsidies are needed to halt the decline in births.
There are many other ramifications from a sustained population decrease. Education could suffer, consumer spending will drop with widespread negative results, and with a long-term decline, life as we know it today will certainly change.
American culture will be challenged by a declining birth rate, and our economy will require many adjustments.
An alarm is sounding!