Fear and anger, it seems, are everywhere in the United States today.
There are signs of it in every corner of society, from protesters in the street to your average citizen to children. The fact that people are arming themselves with weapons in record numbers is a sympton of that fear. When it comes to uncertain times, Americans turn to guns ... in droves, according to a recent story in Forbes magazine.
In the past, we might attribute that fear to the violence on television or in the movies and video games. Today, we can see real-life examples of violence watching the news, reading newspapers and on social media. It’s not theater, it’s real. And it seems to be getting worse.
Fear, anger and rampant divisiveness are now hallmarks of our country and have riven society and our traditional way of life.
This country has endured periods of widespread fear before but that was often the result of wars. Today the root cause appears to be a culture war. Some would argue that everything that has happened in America’s past was wrong.
Thinking Americans who know the country’s history, and have an appreciation of what our forefathers accomplished, in bringing freedom to us and protecting it, now fear that our history will be written in a more politically correct and sanitized manner.
This is off-putting to many and has caused a simmering flame of distrust and unease for many Americans who are often called the silent majority. Some feel that unease is about to boil over and that is scary. If that happens, it could lead to more violence.
Never before in our history have so many Americans been armed out of fear. According to FBI reports, the agency conducted background checks on nearly 4 million people looking to buy guns in the month of March alone, a figure more than 1 million higher than in the previous March, Forbes reported.
That includes women, who are arming themselves in increasing numbers.
For years, we’ve been hearing that people avoid big cities out of fear for their safety. That includes fear of going to stadiums for sporting events, theaters and restaurants. People see the stories of violence on the news, and they can’t help but be concerned.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression of the 1930s said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. He was referring to economic conditions. We can’t help but wonder what he would say about fear today.