If you ever had an interest in giving something back to the community but didn’t know where or how to start, you might want to stop by the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School in Union Wednesday afternoon.
The Franklin County Community Resource Board (FCCRB) is hosting an open house and a dedication ceremony for its new resource center, located in the recently remodeled school. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. and open to the public.
The resource center is home to 12 different agencies and nonprofits that do incredibly important work for children and families in our county. They provide a critical array of services and programming in the child and family services safety net.
By way of background, FCCRB is comprised of various community leaders appointed by the Franklin County Commission to create a comprehensive system of care for children, families and individuals and to oversee the Putting the Kids First Children’s Services Fund, approved by county voters in November 2008.
Community Resource Board members are excited about having so many related agencies in one central location. It is a place where various agencies can collaborate and provide a “warm” handoff of one service to another for those in need. It is also a county asset that can accommodate meetings, training and fundraisers.
Currently, the resource center is home to Advance Treatment & Recovery, Compass Health, Every Child’s Hope, Family Futures of Missouri, Franklin County Foster Closet and the Teen Boutique, Lawler Counseling Services, Lutheran Family & Children’s Services of Missouri, Preferred Family Healthcare, Saint Louis Counseling and UMSL Center for Behavioral Health.
The FCCRB is doing important work to access, integrate and coordinate services for some of the pressing needs of the most vulnerable populations in our area. They are on the front lines in the effort to support children and families who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance abuse issues — among other issues.
If you want to learn more about the resource center and the work the various agencies and nonprofits do to strengthen children and families in Franklin County, you should attend this open house. Many of the organizations could use help.