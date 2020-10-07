Early Monday morning temperatures fell to the low 30s in Franklin County, and we noted that summer was slipping into fall.
Friday, the Cardinals lost the third game of their three-game series with the San Diego Padres and ended their abbreviated run for the baseball championship.
School is in session, sort of, and families are trying to figure out what the holidays will look like this year.
Some businesses are booming (real estate) and others (restaurants) are struggling.
We may, or may not, get another stimulus bill from the government to help the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. A vaccine is probably on the way in the next few months, but flu vaccination rates are less than 50 percent in the U.S. Mask usage is probably lower than that.
Oh, and in 27 days, about half of the total population in our country will elect a president to serve for the next four years.
A small percentage of the country is working hard to secure the re-election of Donald Trump, and a small percentage of the country is working hard to elect Joe Biden. A larger group of us will go to the polls to vote, but many have little conviction that it will make much difference.
As a country we have been through a lot in 2020, and as the year draws to a close, we seem to be hunkered down, waiting for some of these big obstacles to fade away. The fact that the COVID crisis may last another six to nine months is sobering.
But this country is not at its best hunkering down, riding out the storm. We thrive by taking the initiative, sorting out our problems, shaking up the old ways of doing things and moving forward.
Building coalitions, teams of like-minded people with a common commitment to moving our country forward — that is what we have done well in the past and we need to point our efforts, again, in that direction.
There are a lot of challenges ahead, but they are dwarfed by the opportunities for our country.