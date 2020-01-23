This nation has heard the fairness call ever since the impeachment movement took shape. The simple fact is there is no fairness in politics. The fairness issue depends on which side you are on and one’s views.
With impeachment week or month underway as the Democrats try to remove President Donald Trump from office, the fairness cry is being heard as the politicians jockey for legal standing in the trial in the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, minority leader, again displayed his hypocritical tendencies when it comes to impeachment. In 1999, Sen. Schumer voted against a resolution allowing witnesses to be subpoenaed during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. A day later, he voted for an amendment to prohibit any further evidence, argument or deliberations except for two hours of concluding argument by each side, according to columnist Marc A. Thiessen, whose column is a regular feature on The Missourian’s editorial pages.
But now in the Trump impeachment trial, Sen. Schumer says, “If you want the truth, you have to have witnesses. Whoever heard of a trial without witnesses and documents?”
Thiessen wrote: “Be careful what you wish for Senator. If the Democratic House managers can call witnesses, so can the president’s legal team. Democrats might soon find that Trump is not the only one on trial — former Vice President Joe Biden will be as well.” Part of Trump’s defense is that he raised Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian business dealings in his call to the president of Ukraine as part of a larger concern about corruption in Ukraine. “If Hunter Biden’s contact with Burisma (a natural gas company) was corrupt, then Trump can argue raising it had a ‘public purpose’.” Thiessen mentioned that was the opinion of a law professor at George Washington University.
The president’s legal team could call former Obama administration officials who warned then-Vice President Biden about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine. The team also could call nonpartisan experts to testify that Hunter Biden’s contract with Burisma was corrupt. Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board, Thiessen wrote. He added Biden’s son also had business dealings with companies in China and Romania — testimony that would be relevant because it would establish a pattern of corruption. And even Joe Biden could be called to testify.
We believe most Americans would be happy to see the impeachment trial end in a speedy fashion. The whole impeachment movement is littered by politics. The fairness argument is DOA (Dead on Arrival) in the Senate. The pro impeachment gang has its theme, “Get Trump.”
Both major parties long ago erased fairness when it comes to politics. To the political diehards, the party is the supreme being.
The sad thing is that President Trump thinks he can operate the federal government like a business, which is impossible to do at almost any government level because of politics.