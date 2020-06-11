It was sad news — the cancellation of the 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair. Too many uncertainties, Chamber and Fair officials said in the announcement this past Friday.
It is a major disappointment but due to conditions that prevail, and the uncertain months ahead, the decision to cancel the Fair was justified.
Chamber and Fair officials knew a 2020 Fair would lack the qualities that make the five-day event in August such a success and to produce a below average one would be a mistake. They were certain that a scaled down Fair would be a disappointment to faithful supporters, such as loyal sponsors and the thousands of fairgoers who never miss the event.
The major cause of the cancellation is the ongoing coronavirus threat, which has been a disruptive force in our lives. The threat still prevails. No one knows when it will end.
Chamber and Fair officials referred to the Fair mission statement in their cancellation announcement. The statement includes the words “to provide quality entertainment, exhibits, and education in a family-oriented environment, while providing funds for local organizations and the Chamber of Commerce for community growth and improvement.
“Those objectives, both fun and funds, have no guarantee in our current reality.”
The decision was not made lightly. Trying to reach a censuses was a challenge. Time was running out. A decision had to be made at this time to give adequate notice to all parties that are involved.
The cancellation will not be accepted universally. There will be some criticism.
There will be a negative financial impact to the Chamber and to the many organizations that benefit from the Fair. It will be a major disappointment to exhibitors. Officials are discussing if anything can be salvaged. Social distancing and fairs are not compatible and that has to be a consideration to stage any event.
In their statement officials said fairgoers deserve the best that can be staged and “we refuse to provide a mediocre event for a community that has always given us extraordinary support.”
The cancellation is a big disappointment. The community has weathered many disappointments in the past. As long as Fair officials and volunteers strive to make every Fair better than the last one, success is guaranteed.