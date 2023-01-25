For many, the Washington Town & Country Fair is the best part of summer. It is a whole lot of fun packed into five entertaining days in early August.
But in addition to a good time, the Fair provides a significant economic stimulus to our community. It’s big fun and big business – generating tourism, jobs and tax revenue. In many ways, our Fair has grown into an economic juggernaut.
We were reminded of that when Fair Chairperson Joyce Couch delivered the financial recap of the Fair at the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Breakfast earlier this month.
Couch said the 2022 Fair had an overall economic impact of $1.75 million to the Washington area. That marks the 19th consecutive year that the Fair has exceeded $1 million in economic impact to our community. That is impressive and underscores the significant impact the event has to our community and the region.
Couch called the Fair’s economic impact to the community “something to be proud of.”
Couch and the rest of the Fair board delivered an event that stood out on the ledger sheet rivaling last year’s record-breaking Fair. When the 2021 Fair posted a record $3.2 million in revenue, few believed it could be topped. The 2021 Fair was an anomaly, a bounce-back year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the Fair down in 2020. But the 2022 Fair generated $3.1 in revenue, nearly matching the record-breaker.
The 2022 Fair posted a hefty profit of $437,418 – not a record, but certainty impressive and surely something to be proud of in these turbulent economic times. The best part of the Fair is the profits are reinvested back into the fairgrounds and the community. The Fair board has or will distribute approximately $250,000 to local organizations. The economic ripple effect of the fair is considerable and, in many ways, immeasurable.
The Fair board deserves credit for pulling this off last year and every year. The board, comprised entirely of volunteers, has acquired the expertise and sophistication to successfully manage an event that continues to grow and prosper. The pressures on the bottom line are the same for any business. So is the pressure to keep ticket prices affordable for working families. The costs to produce the Fair continue to escalate. Booking entertainment, managing vendors, handling security and the countless other responsibilities that the Fair requires, is daunting. As we’ve said before, the Fair board makes it look easy.
Couch described the 2022 Fair as “very successful.” That’s an understatement any way you measure it.