People are awaiting the decision to be made soon on whether we will have the annual Washington Town and Country Fair. We should know in early June what the decision will be.
Some area fairs already have been canceled. The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the Fair, and the Fair Board are taking a cautious position on the 2020 event. They are doing the right thing.
First of all, the wait for a final decision is justified. The officials don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the health of people in this area.
The Fair is a local economic driver for this area, plus it is a source of joyful entertainment, and a showcase for exhibitors, both rural and urban. It is fun-filled with all kinds of contests and where friendships are renewed, and new friends are made. For children, and many adults, for that matter, it is a highlight of the summer, where fond, lifelong memories are formed.
If it isn’t held, it will be a major disappointment, like other activities that have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19. This pandemic has resulted in many changes in just about everybody’s lives.
The responsibility of making the decision is in the hands of competent people, who want to do the right thing. They understand the implications of their decision. It is far-reaching, affecting many people.
The decision that will be made will be in the best interests of the community and its people.