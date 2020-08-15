It didn’t compare with past Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock auctions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s revised event was better than not holding one at all. The fair board and livestock committee deserve credit for staging the best possible livestock shows and auction under challenging conditions.
About the same number of market steers, hogs, lambs and dairy cows (products) were in the auction lineup and the total paid was down compared with last year — $290,325 in 2020 compared with $491,625 in 2019 — but considering the conditions this year, it could be termed successful.
While the rest of the fair events were canceled, the fair board wanted the young livestock exhibitors to realize some benefit from raising blue ribbon farm animals, and decided to hold a limited in-person event with a virtual component to observe health safety measures due to the current virus outbreak. The experience gained may bode well for the future.
We owe thanks to the many bidders and sponsors who participated, and to the volunteers who handled the event. They did a good job as usual. It was rewarding for the young exhibitors, most of whom received better-than-average market prices for their entries.
The Washington Fair livestock auction has grown over the years to be one of the best in the state. It is one of the top features of the five-day fair. Many of the exhibitors show livestock every year that they are eligible. It’s a family tradition for many rural youth. It’s as profitable as it is a learning experience for the exhibitors.
Many fairs this year were canceled due to the health threat from the virus. It was a tough decision for the fair board to cancel most of the fair events, but the decision to hold the livestock shows and auction was a sound one.