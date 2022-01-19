It’s not easy to make the Washington Town & Country Fair bigger and better each year.
Unpredictable forces like the weather, the economy and even a public health crisis can wreak havoc on attendance and the bottom line. The cost of entertainment rises every year, putting added pressure on Fair leaders to pick main stage winners.
Yet, every year the Fair board embraces the challenge to make the next Fair even better than the last. They lock arms, rally an army of volunteers and work long hours to make sure the rest of us enjoy five days of fun in early August.
This past year, the Fair board hit a home run.
Fair Chairman Jon Ballman announced last week the 2021 Fair recorded more than $3.2 million in gross revenue. That is a record and nearly one million dollars more than the previous record of $2.33 million set in 2018.
That is an impressive rebound – the 2020 Fair was largely scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Fair bounced back in big way. Perhaps that is not surprising. People were itching to get back to the fairgrounds after a year away.
Topping $3 million in gross revenue underscores how the Fair has increasingly become a big enterprise and a big business.
Our Fair is the third largest in the state and attracts big crowds – on peak days upward of 15,000 people – from all over the state and beyond. More than $1 million in tickets were sold last year. When you bring in national recording acts and offer the kind of family-friendly experience the fair provides, large crowds are sure to follow.
The Fair posted a profit of over $500,000 in 2021. That is a strong return on an endeavor with a lot of moving parts and subject to myriad economic variables. The pressures on the bottom line are the same for any business. So is the pressure to keep ticket prices affordable for working families. As Ballman noted, the costs to produce the Fair are “skyrocketing.”
The Fair board deserves credit for pulling this off last year and every year. This board – comprised entirely of volunteers – has acquired the expertise and sophistication to successfully manage an event that continues to grow and prosper.
It takes a lot of help to manage the crowds and an event of this size and caliber. Booking entertainment, managing vendors, handling security and the countless other responsibilities that go into each and every event are daunting. The Fair board makes it look easy.
One of the best things about our fair is the profits are reinvested back into the community. The Fair board has or will distribute more than $250,000 to local organizations. That is simply incredible. It’s hard to overestimate the economic impact the Fair has on Washington and the surrounding area, but it is considerable no matter how it is measured.
Of course, as we’ve noted before, the best part of the Fair can’t be measured in dollars or in records. Our Fair is a community celebration that brings everyone together each year like nothing else. To be sure, people come to the Fair to see things and be entertained, but mostly they come to see old friends and maybe make some new ones and to have a good time.
On that score, in our estimation, the Fair did pretty well – another home run. The financial records are just icing on the cake.
Congratulations to Ballman and the rest of the Fair board on another outstanding and record-breaking event.