Despite periods of rain throughout the entire five day run, the Fair Board did a magnificent job of managing an event that was an unqualified success.
Even with soggy weather, the Fair Board shined.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 2:44 am
There was no question this group of volunteers did yeoman work this year. While most of us were sleeping, the Fair Board – as well as past board members, family members, friends and others – were working the grounds and parking lots to get them in shape so the Fair could go on as scheduled.
While some disruptions and cancellations of events were unavoidable, the Fair went off mostly as planned. That wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the Fair Board’s efforts and their round-the-clock dedication. They pulled together as a collective unit in ways some said has never happened before. One longtime Fair board volunteer called it “dedication to the extreme.” That might be an understatement.
No question the Fair Board was tested. Fair officials believe a record crowd of as many 20,000 people turned out to watch Nelly on the Fair’s mainstage Friday evening. That’s a large crowd for a group of mostly volunteers to manage on a muddy fairgrounds. They pulled it off but not without some complaints – some of which had to do with parking and accessibility to the fairgrounds.
Others were grateful that the Fair was able to land such a popular act for the mainstage for Friday and, frankly, throughout the Fair. No doubt supercharged acts like Nelly that draw huge crowds present real challenges to organizers, especially when you add in weather issues. It’s part of the overall challenge the Fair Board has to tackle as they strive to present a mainstage lineup that seems to get bigger and better each year. Sometimes breaking attendance records comes with a few headaches.
But you have to credit Fair officials with pulling off another great event. The business community deserves credit for their support of the Fair’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which shattered records again this year. Like the rest of the Fair, the auction keeps getting bigger and better. The auction is a central pillar of the “Country” in Town & Country Fair and it’s great to see the community support for this event.
We tip our hats to the Fair Board for going the extra mile this year and giving us the opportunity to build some memories. They did an outstanding job under some trying circumstances.
