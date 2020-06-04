This past session of the Missouri Legislature received a big F when it comes to leveling the playing field for local merchants who are competing with giant internet companies for business.
Our local merchants collect sales taxes for local entities while the Big Boys who sell products online don’t have to collect local sales taxes, enabling them to have an advantage over our local businesses that support the communities where they are located.
Legislation that would correct this unfairness failed to pass in the session just ended. A couple of years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could collect a sales tax even if the seller didn’t have a physical presence in the state. Only two states since the court ruling have failed to enact legislation to levy sales taxes on online sales. Missouri and Florida, among all the states, are the only ones which do not permit collection of sales taxes on online sales.
Members of both parties in the General Assembly and Gov. Mike Parson have indicated they are in favor of implementing an online sales tax in Missouri. According to Dave Drebes, publisher of the Missouri Scout, the measure failed in the past session over disagreement of how to split the added revenue. Some lawmakers want the new revenue to go into general revenue in order to make the state budget less tight. Others want to earmark the funds for particular causes.
When this kind of disagreement occurs, it takes strong leadership in the House and Senate to craft a bill that is a compromise agreement.
Conservative estimates are that an online sales tax would produce more than $100 million a year.
It is a matter of fairness. We elect our representatives in Jefferson City to protect our small retailers, among other important things, but they are not doing it in this issue.