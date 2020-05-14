For many, many years people have wondered if the old International Shoe Co. factory on West Second Street had a future. Shoe production stopped there in 1959-60. At one time, at its height of production, during World War II, when more than 1,000 people worked there, it was an employment center. After its closure, the building has been used off and on for warehousing. Even the owners said it was an eyesore.
Along comes developer Ed Schmelz with a plan to turn the old factory into apartments. He recognizes a need in the city for one- and two-bedroom apartments. He has been a successful developer.
He has cleared all the city requirements and has his financing in order. Taxable industrial bonds, not to exceed $8 million, have been approved, which will allow the city to offer a tax abatement. The city said the developer doesn’t plan to use the bonds since he has private financing, but will utilize the tax abatement, as well as the sales tax exemption on construction materials.
The city is fortunate to have developers willing to take a risk on housing projects, such as this, and in this case to eliminate an eyesore. The project should give new life to one of the older sections of the city.
The developer expects the work to be done over an 18-month time period.
Many eyes will be on this project as work progresses, and the hope is it will be a successful venture.