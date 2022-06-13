One of best aspects of community journalism is the privilege of sharing the stories of the many interesting people who make up the fabric of the towns we cover. Our journalists profile folks who are extraordinarily invested in their communities, the ones who have devoted their lives to an organization or a cause.
Those people include Sherwood Kloppenberg, the Union native who has devoted six decades to the Union Fire Department. That’s an impressive run of volunteer service by any measuring stick. Kloppenberg is an impressive man.
Kloppenberg, 88, joined the Union Fire Department in 1955. Missourian Union Editor Geoff Folsom profiled Kloppenberg in a Senior Life Times feature last week.
Many Union residents know Kloppenberg as the barber who cut their hair for years. But for those who serve in the Union Fire Department, Kloppenberg is one of the “old guard” who has been a fixture at the department for years. His story is worth telling. His record of volunteer service is worth celebrating.
Kloppenberg joined the department as soon as he met the minimum 21-years-old age requirement. He was a volunteer, just like the rest of the firefighters at the time. Like so many of his generation, his motives for joining the department were straight-forward: He wanted to serve his fellow citizens and give something back to his community. He caught the firefighter bug from older men who served on the department and jumped right in.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of most small town fire departments. While Union eventually formed a fire protection district and now employs career firefighters, Kloppenberg stayed on as a volunteer.
When the fire whistle blew, Kloppenberg would put a sign in his barbershop window that said “gone to fire.” There were times he would return to work smelling like smoke. Such is the life of a volunteer firefighter. But Kloppenberg wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Over his career, the veteran firefighter would serve under 18 fire chiefs and counting. He became the department’s longtime secretary. He was named the district’s Firefighter of the Year in 1976 and 2012.
As the decades marched on, Kloppenberg had to cut back on his firefighting calls. He doesn’t respond to fire calls anymore but still reports to Fire Station No. 1 every Monday. Today, he serves as the department’s historian. At age 88, he is still making a contribution.
Typical of many of his generation, Kloppenberg is humble about his service. He says it is an “honor” to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter. He hopes he can keep serving in some way until the day he dies.
If you aren’t even a little inspired by Kloppenberg’s story, his dedication and commitment to the community he loves, then you are missing the values and virtues that make our country exceptional.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Kloppenberg, we are impressed. Thanks for allowing us to share your story. We hope you keep going, keep serving for many more years.