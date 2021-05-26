Any parent of a child whose education was impacted by COVID-19 has probably wondered what the long-term impact will be on their future.
But what about the impact on the U.S. economy?
Researchers at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania released a report this week suggesting that the long-term economic cost of school closures could reach into the trillions, according to Axios.
Beyond the direct health damage caused by COVID-19, no other area will have as far-reaching an impact as pandemic-driven school closures.
How much of an impact? Researchers calculated that learning lost from school closures will reduce U.S. GDP by an eye-opening 3.6 percent and hourly wages by 3.5 percent by 2050.
That’s due to lowered productivity in the workers of tomorrow both because of disrupted education and the generally inferior substitution of remote learning, especially as it was practiced during the pandemic.
The authors of the study conceded there’s no easy way to get back the lost time for America’s students but recommended extending the 2021-22 school year by an additional month.
They estimate that would cost about $75 billion but would cut the GDP reduction to 3.1 percent and provide a net gain of $1.2 trillion, or about a $16 gain for every $1 invested in extending the school year.
We knew there was going to be a consequence to school closures and remote learning. We just had no idea it was this significant.