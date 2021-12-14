Among the hundreds of bills that have been pre-filed in advance of the 2022 Missouri regular legislative session, which convenes Jan. 5, a measure to extend health care coverage for new moms is a no-brainer.
Under legislation filed last week by Senators Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, low-income pregnant women accessing insurance through Medicaid would receive health care for an entire year after the birth of a child instead of the current 60 days.
Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year received broad bipartisan support during recent hearings conducted by the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection.
It is a key recommendation that a state board of experts studying maternal mortality in Missouri issued earlier this year, in a state where women on Medicaid are four times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy compared with those with private health insurance, according to the Joplin Globe.
Missouri ranks No. 42 in maternal mortality rates, according to the state’s health department. Even more disturbing, the number of women who die within a year of pregnancy is on the rise in Missouri. Advocates and lawmakers hope that expanding health care coverage will reverse this trend.
We agree with Schupp that this is a dismal record that needs to be addressed.
A large portion of mothers who in the past would have lost coverage soon after giving birth will now be able to obtain health care coverage thanks to expanded Medicaid eligibility approved by Missouri voters.
This bill aims to help another group who have slightly higher incomes who only receive Medicaid coverage while pregnant and immediately afterward, notes the Globe.
Missouri needs to do better in this area. This legislation will help do just that. It has broad bipartisan support. Lawmakers shouldn’t waste any time approving this measure in an effort to reduce maternal mortality.