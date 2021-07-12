There are a lot of reasons to subscribe to our newspaper, but perhaps none is better than for our sports photography.
The Missourian consistently features some of the best sports photography of any community newspaper in the state and indeed the country. Although that statement is made on our opinion page, we invite anyone doubting its veracity to simply check out our sports section.
images speak for themselves. They are impressive, each and every edition. So is the overall coverage of our local sports teams, but the photography shines. It is exceptional — on par with the best sports photography in any publication anywhere.
Credit goes to our sports staff and, in particular, Missourian Sports Editor Bill Battle, who is one of the best working photojournalists in America. There is a reason he was inducted in the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame in 2019 and continues to garner awards year after year, including most recently first place in sports photos from the National Newspaper Association’s Publisher’s Auxiliary third-quarter photo contest.
Bill’s work has captured the area’s sports scene for over three decades. From the routine plays to the spectacular state championships, Bill has been behind the lens to produce images that have told the stories of our local athletes and recorded sports history. Few have done it better.
The sports photos in this edition are exhibit A in our argument. They can be found in the first 4 pages of the D section.
Or we could offer the pictures that appeared in our previous edition — including the shot that accompanies this editorial to make our case.
The dramatic image of Union American Legion Post 297’s Braden Pracht catching a pop foul brilliantly sums up the intensity of a hard-fought game against Pacific Post 320.
It is an incredible image, one of the many that routinely grace our sports pages. We are fortunate Bill is on our team.