Coronavirus cases and deaths are falling — here and across the country.
That’s the good news, even though it is being overshadowed by other coronavirus data that is distressing.
On Monday, Johns Hopkins University announced COVID-19 has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. That is a grim reminder of the lethality of this virus. And it comes a little over a month after the county surpassed 400,000 coronavirus deaths.
New, more contagious variants of the virus are being reported in nearly every state. These new strains threaten the recent trends that are providing the country with a glimmer of hope after a brutal year.
Still, a growing chorus of public health experts are saying the end of the pandemic is in sight. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House top health adviser, predicted the U.S. might reach a “significant degree of normality” by the end of the year while cautioning that Americans might still need to wear masks in 2022.
Other experts say life could return to normal even sooner. Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, created a stir last week when he opined that COVID-19 will be mostly gone by April.
Makary based his prediction on the fact that cases are down 77 percent over the past six weeks, “in large part because natural immunity from prior infection is far more common than can be measured by testing.” Makary estimates that as high as 55 percent of Americans already have natural immunity.
If you combine this with the 150 million people that Makary estimates will be vaccinated by the end of March, that brings the country close to the herd immunity threshold.
Other health experts challenged Makary’s prediction, but it’s clear coronavirus cases are declining. It’s likely multiple factors are the reason for this trend, including wearing masks, traveling less, other public health measures and, of course, targeted vaccinations.
Vaccinations work. That is why so many people are scrambling to get them. And as more people become vaccinated, the positive trends are likely to continue. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
With this good news comes the temptation to relax — to let down our guard. That is exactly the wrong thing to do. There is no disagreement among the health experts on this point.
If we want to return to normal, we need to continue heeding guidelines on wearing face coverings, keeping physical distance and frequently washing hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.