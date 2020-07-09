June 30th marked the end of 2020’s second quarter, and the business news will be filled in the coming weeks with economic statistics describing this volatile period in our nation and the world.
But there is one important statistic that is already known about a key economic metric. In the second quarter the Standard & Poor 500 stock index increased by 20 percent from its closing price at the end of the first quarter. The index is down 4 percent from the beginning of the year.
These statistics convey little of the real story behind those price changes. The extreme swings in the market from day to day is the headline story, and the wide performance gaps between winners and losers over such a small period of time is remarkable.
While every Standard & Poor’s group rose in the second quarter, The Consumer Discretionary (+32.6%) and Information Technology (+30.1%) groups led the way, and Utilities (+1.8%) was the worst performer.
For the year to date, Information Technology (+14.2%) was the strongest sector. Energy (-37.0%) and Financials (-24.6%) were the biggest losers since Jan. 1.
Finally, small cap stocks did a little better (+21.5%) versus the large cap stocks (+20.0%) in the quarter. For the year, small caps (-18.6%) lag the larger stocks (-4.0%) by quite a bit.
What does all of this mean for the average investor? We think there are a few observations to make now.
First, our economy is resilient in the long term and the stock market attempts to value securities on their long-term prospects for earnings. The pandemic will alter those calculations differently for different industries and it is unlikely anyone knows with certainty how each industry will be affected. Will the airline industry ever be the same as it was before the pandemic? It took the better part of a decade for the airline industry to recover from 9/11. Do airlines face a difficult, slow recovery or will it be different, this time? Which company will discover the first vaccine for COVID-19 and will that company be allowed to profit from that discovery?
Second, volatility seems likely to remain a part of the financial world for some time to come. This follows a long period of historically low volatility in the markets in recent years.
Third, another factor that looks to stay around is the liquidity support provided the economy by the government both through legislation and the Federal Reserve. This support has been at an unprecedented level. In the second quarter, the government has pledged to do more, if necessary, and the markets respond positively to every new development in this area.
Fourth, the political season will highlight the ideological differences between the parties as we approach November. No one is sure which party would be more favorable for the economy and markets dislike uncertainty. It is likely that this uncertainty will persist to November and perhaps longer if the election is contested.
The first half of 2020 was just the beginning of the financial fallout from the pandemic. We have a long way to go to sort out all the repercussions in our economy, and there is unusual risk to any path one takes today. It will probably take some significant medical advance against COVID and an electoral resolution of the political uncertainty before we return to a semblance of normalcy.