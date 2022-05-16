This editorial was written prior to Friday’s 6 p.m. close of the state’s annual legislative session — right after the Senate finally passed a congressional map and then promptly announced it was taking the last day of the session off. As such, we can’t comment on any bills that may have passed in the waning hours of the session. There will be time later to make sense of which bills passed and which died.
What can be said with confidence is that this past legislative session was profoundly dysfunctional. History will remember this session as one that hit a new low in terms of gridlock and toxicity.
Lawmakers did pass a hefty budget as well as some other pieces of legislation, but they wasted a colossal amount of time the past four months engaging in petty foolishness. The sheer amount of interpersonal drama, hyper-political rancor and grandstanding was staggering. It also was appalling.
Veteran political reporter Phill Brooks, who has covered the capitol as long as anyone, called it one of the most bizarre sessions he has ever covered. That may be putting it mildly. Decorum broke down frequently. Shouting matches were common, and on at least one occasion, lawmakers had to be separated before they came to blows.
In one of the stranger episodes of the Missouri Senate, Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, launched a filibuster in protest over being stripped of his committee assignments for wearing denim overalls on the Senate floor.
Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent noted it was one of the few times either chamber of the General Assembly quit working a day early since a fixed adjournment date was added to the constitution in 1952. It was a “bizarre” session on a lot of levels.
Most of the political clashes that led to the quagmire were intra-party in nature. Republicans dominate both chambers of the General Assembly, but the GOP failed mightily in using those majorities to their advantage. That was largely due to obstruction by the Senate’s Conservative Caucus — a group of seven senators who unabashedly embrace an extreme conservative agenda.
Members of the Conservative Caucus openly defied leadership and Gov. Mike Parson throughout the session. They used aggressive tactics, including the filibuster to stall and block legislation to advance their priorities, which included hot-button issues like banning critical race theory in schools and banning transgender athletes from sports.
They battled all session to pass a congressional map that favored seven GOP congressional districts rather than the six that passed on the second-to-last day of the session. They achieved virtually none of their policy goals, but they were successful in tying the General Assembly in knots and impeding worthy legislation.
The majority of this group are seeking other offices, including three who are running for Congress. Critics say they used this session to gain attention to promote their campaigns. Whatever their motives, they were successful in hijacking the session. They turned ideological differences into what some described as a full-blown civil war.
It’s embarrassing how politics has devolved in the Missouri General Assembly, especially in the once-reliably dignified Senate. The vast majority of Missourians don’t want to see this kind of behavior or divisiveness. They want lawmakers to be effective and productive.
Earlier in the session, Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said that “in politics, sometimes you have to put up with a little craziness to get things done.” Fair enough, but this past session there was more craziness than accomplishments and way too many missed opportunities.