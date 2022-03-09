Serious crimes in the city of Washington were up in 2021 over the prior year while minor crimes fell, according to a recent report issued by Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee.
That parallels trends in some larger cities across the country last year; they experienced increases in major crimes like homicides, but a decrease in less serious crimes.
Criminologists have many theories on why violent crimes rose last year — many related to the pandemic — but one cause commonly attributed to incidents of crime is drug use.
Ask anyone involved in law enforcement, and they will usually draw some correlation between drugs and crime trends.
Chief Menefee did. He wrote in the crime report that the heroin/fentanyl epidemic continues to plague Washington. That’s not hyperbole. Menefee is merely stating the obvious.
His department is on the front lines of a public health crisis that is consuming more of its time and resources. Washington police investigate crimes that are the byproduct of illegal drugs on a daily basis. The interconnection between crime and drugs is inescapable to those charged with protecting us.
In an interview with this newspaper, Menefee said drugs are the driving force for much of the crime in our city, especially the more serious crimes. He said drugs were a major reason for the increase in police calls in 2021 over 2020.
People experiencing addiction may steal to feed their drug habits. They steal cars, they break into homes and they damage property. Menefee said drugs are a factor in nearly every crime category referenced in the report.
“If we did away with drugs, my guess is 60 to 70 percent of all crime would go away,” he said. “We are not unique, it’s the same story across the country.”
Washington police responded to 46 drug overdose cases last year, four of which were fatal, according to the crime summary. Menefee noted manslaughter charges are being sought for the dealers who supplied the drugs that resulted in the deaths.
The crime report mentioned there were five robbery cases in 2021. Menefee said most of those cases were individuals robbing drug dealers or providers at gunpoint for money and drugs.
At Menefee’s direction, Washington police spent more time pursuing drug cases in 2021 than they did in the previous year. It’s one of the reasons why drug cases are up. It’s necessary, but also a drain on resources.
Menefee said his officers are seeing ominous trends that may push drug-related crimes and overdoses even higher in 2022.
He said drug cartels are lacing methamphetamine with fentanyl and that more St. Louis-area gang members are coming to this area to steal property and cars for drugs. “Both of these developments are a real concern,” he added. “The gang members that are coming here are armed and dangerous.”
What’s the answer? Menefee says easy answers are hard to come by as police have been fighting the war on drugs for decades. Last year’s crime summary suggests the battle continues.