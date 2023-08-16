At first glance, little has changed since Missouri legalized recreational marijuana.
The sky hasn’t fallen in. Cheech and Chong aren’t teaching your children.
But it works both ways. The jails aren’t suddenly empty. The schools aren’t suddenly flush with money. There’s still a drug problem out there.
Ours is a society that resorts to hyperbole and extreme views. The issue of marijuana is no exception, but now might be the time to acknowledge that both sides got it a bit wrong.
After Amendment 3’s passage in 2022, Missouri exists in a state of purgatory between the gloomy predictions of those who wanted marijuana to remain illegal and the promises of rainbows and lollipops from those supporting decriminalization.
Marijuana sales taxes represent less than 1 percent of statewide revenue.
This means that tax revenue from marijuana sales should be put to good use because there’s not as much as proponents promised. That’s especially true in a state like Missouri, where the industry gave itself a real sweetheart deal.
Buchanan County voters, or at least those who bothered to show up at the polls Tuesday, overwhelmingly approved a 3 percent tax on recreational marijuana sold at the local level. This is on top of the 6 percent state tax and a 3 percent tax that St. Joseph voters approved this year.
At this point, the city and the county have not articulated a clear vision for how this revenue will be spent. While this caution is understandable, in the long term neither entity should interpret voter support as a blank check.
There is plenty this revenue could be used for, whether that’s dealing with impaired drivers, getting drugs out of schools, anti-drug education, buying new drug dogs for law enforcement or just dealing with the broader issues of addiction in society.
Going forward, both local government entities should view a marijuana tax not as an opportunity to patch up budget holes but as a necessary component for dealing with the unintended consequences of legalization.
