President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting as fast as the temperatures in Franklin County in early November.
Most telling, 71 percent of Americans now say they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to an NBC poll released last week.
That includes 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents and even 48 percent of Democrats. When nearly half of your own party view your leadership negatively, that’s a problem — a huge problem.
So is the fact that nearly 60 percent of the country views the president’s stewardship of the economy negatively just nine months into his presidency.
Pollsters say Biden’s overall 42 percent approval rating is the lowest for any president in October of their first year going back to Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 — except Donald Trump, who was at 37 percent.
Just 37 percent of adults give him high marks — on a 5-point scale — for being competent and effective as president, and 51 percent give him low scores for uniting the country, according to the NBC poll.
It’s not hard to understand why the president is slipping in the polls. Biden failed to anticipate the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco, the mess at the border has gone on for months, infighting over the president’s legislative agenda dominates the new cycle, and the economy has underperformed.
Critics blame Biden’s decision to jettison the “moderate” mantle and align himself with the progressive wing of his party as the main reason for his approval slide. The NBC poll suggests Independents are turning on Biden, so there may be some truth to that view.
The Democratic party is really two parties today — the progressive wing and the moderate wing, and Biden has failed so far to bridge the gap, as Gerald Seib pointed out recently in the Wall Street Journal.
But perhaps the biggest reason for the disintegration of Biden’s approval poll numbers has to do with Americans’ downbeat mood over the economy. And that has everything to do with inflation, which is at its highest point in three decades.
Prices have been climbing at the fastest pace in years, and Americans are paying more for gas, groceries and consumer goods. Gas prices are up almost 43 percent from a year ago. Beef prices are up more than 12 percent. Reports suggest consumers will pay substantially more for electricity and natural gas this winter.
These are the economic factors that regular Americans grapple with on a daily basis. Although wages for many workers are up, they haven’t kept pace with red-hot inflation. When the price of a gallon of gas crests $3 a gallon, people feel the impact. They take notice. These are topics everyday people discuss at coffee shops and at the dinner table.
They also talk about how global supply chain disruptions and a stubborn labor shortage are affecting their daily lives and routines. They wonder why they can’t get the products they use when they want or need them. They wonder when things will get back to “normal.”
These are the factors that inform presidential approval ratings regardless of whether the president or his policies are directly responsible. This is one of the main reasons why so many people say the country is headed in the wrong direction.