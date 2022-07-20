Like a number of other states across the country, Missouri has banned the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots.
Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping election legislation last month that enacts a number of changes to our state’s voting rules. The change receiving the most attention is a requirement that voters present a valid photo ID when casting a regular or absentee ballot.
But the bill contains a number of other measures, including one prohibiting drop boxes for absentee ballots which have been the target of much derision by those who believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rife with voter fraud.
Missouri’s new law is part of a wave of state legislation across the nation dealing with voting rights and election administration that supporters view as essential reforms to protect future election integrity. Critics say they are unnecessary barriers to voting fueled and justified by misinformation over the 2020 election.
So which is it?
A few days ago, the Associated Press released a survey that found the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems.
In response to the legislation and conspiracy theories surrounding drop boxes, the AP sent the survey in May to the top elections official in each state seeking information about whether the boxes were tied to fraudulent votes or stolen ballots, or whether the boxes and the ballots they contained were damaged.
All but five states responded to the AP’s questions. The responses came from both Republican- and Democratic-controlled states.
According to the AP, none of the election offices in states that allowed the use of drop boxes in 2020 reported any instances in which the boxes were connected to voter fraud or stolen ballots. Likewise, none reported incidents in which the boxes or ballots were damaged to the extent that election results would have been affected.
While not commonly used in Missouri, drop boxes have been a mainstay in other states with extensive mail voting for years and had not raised any alarms. They were used widely in 2020 as election officials sought to provide alternative ways to cast ballots with the COVID-19 outbreak creating concerns about in-person voting, the AP reported. The boxes also gave voters a direct method for submitting their ballots, rather than sending them through the U.S. Postal Service and worrying about delivery delays.
Drop boxes are not used in Franklin County elections. So you may be asking yourself, “who cares” if they are banned in future elections? They aren’t an issue here. Even the more wild-eyed conspiracy theorists acknowledge there was no drop box fraud in Missouri in 2020.
For one thing, we should all care about the truth. It’s important to set the record straight. The AP survey results run contrary to claims made by former President Trump and his allies who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they were a target for fraud.
As the AP noted, drop boxes were the focal point of the film “2,000 Mules,” which used a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election.
There is nothing wrong with passing election measures that serve to protect and preserve Missouri elections — where there is a legitimate need. But placing added burdens on voters or restricting access to voting based on false narratives is wrong, it’s undemocratic. It creates a cloud of fear and doubt that elections in the country aren’t fair, which is simply bogus.
Here’s another reason to care. Perpetuating unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud inspires other candidates who lose elections to make similar baseless claims. The AP reported Tuesday that is already occurring in some primary election races across the country.
“This idea has seeped deeply into this year’s Republican primaries, which have revealed a new political strategy among numerous candidates: running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s defeat two years ago. As some of those candidates lose their own races, they are reaching new frontiers in election denial by insisting that those primaries, too, were rigged,” the AP noted.
We should all care about safe and secure elections. We should also care about the truth.