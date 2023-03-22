Dr. Don Northington, former long-time superintendent of the Washington School District, Washington Chamber of Commerce executive vice-president and civic ambassador extraordinaire, is being remembered as one of the “lions” of Washington.
Northington died this past Saturday at age 95.
In a 2001 editorial, upon his retirement from the Chamber, this newspaper noted that Northington wore “the best interests of the community” shirt well and his focus on what is good for this area was always out front.
That was an apt description of Northington. He was a good man who was good for Washington in whatever role he took on – and he took on lots of roles in his decades of service to this community.
Northington came from humble beginnings to become a man of serious achievement. He joined the Navy at the tail end of World War II and used the G.I. Bill to attend college – the first member of his family to do so. He would go on to obtain a PhD in education and later land a job as superintendent at the Washington School District, a position he held for a remarkable 27 years from 1963 to 1990.
Under his leadership, the district grew exponentially both in size and in quality. Northington later took over the reins at the Washington Chamber of Commerce. His knowledge of the community and his relationships with key stakeholders helped push the organization to new heights. As the 2001 editorial pointed out, he worked well with the 353 Redevelopment Corporation and Civic Industrial Corporation and the fair board and was especially effective on transportation issues. He deserves much credit for his role in helping Washington keep the downtown post office.
Northington was one of Washington’s stalwart ambassadors. He cared about his community and sought to make it better in everything he did.
But more than anything, Northington should be remembered as a stand-up guy who loved his family, his country and his community.