Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King told this newspaper recently that he thinks the city’s historic business district is “hitting its stride.”
The announcement that a new grocery store is opening downtown is welcome news and is going to add some additional pep to that step.
Andy’s Produce 3 will offer locally grown produce, meat and other products at the former location of this newspaper at 14 W. Main Street when grocery opens its doors later this year.
We think it will be a good fit to an area that is enjoying a rejuvenation and building boom that shows no sign of slowing. City leaders have been trying to attract a grocery store downtown ever since Droege’s closed in 2011.
The locally produced food market is booming nationwide and this type of grocer should prosper in an area that is seeing substantial residential growth. The growing desire among consumers to go local is benefitting many small- and mid-sized farms, as consumers are increasingly buying foods grown closer to where they live.
Downtown Washington has momentum. That is good news for the entire community.