There was a time when the Republican party stood for the principle that government should interfere in private business decisions as little as possible. The GOP extolled the virtues of a free market, and abhorred the heavy hand of government intrusion.
Not that long ago, the GOP commitment to these propositions was inviolate. These days, the GOP’s commitment is more situational, no longer absolute.
The debate among Republicans in the opening days of the Missouri General Assembly over legislative proposals that would bar COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the private sector and provide greater exemptions for vaccinations, illustrate how the once unwavering obeisance to these core beliefs is now evolving.
So what’s going on? Some Republicans in the General Assembly want to legislate how businesses can respond to the virus in their workplaces. They want to prohibit employers from exercising their right to require their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Others in the party, and Missouri business groups, take the more traditional view that employers should be able to decide what’s best for them. They want government to back off when it comes to decisions involving COVID-19.
The politicization of the virus and how best to stamp it out has driven another wedge in an already badly fractured country. COVID-19 has upended our health care system, our economy and divided communities.
On Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, which could have impacted 84 million workers and potentially 3,700 Missouri employers, according to the Missouri Chamber.
However, the high court, ruling on a Missouri case, allowed the Biden administration to enforce a rule that requires nearly all health-care workers at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.
There will be more litigation over the scope of vaccine mandates. But we think the Supreme Court got it right on this issue. We share the view of Missouri Chamber and other business advocacy groups who say businesses should have the right to decide how to operate their businesses and whether to require vaccines, masks or any other remediation solution.
“Every employer is different. Some employers have decided that COVID-19 vaccinations are needed to keep employees and customers safe, or that a vaccinated workforce is essential to minimize work interruptions due to outbreaks of the virus. In other workplaces, employers have decided it’s not essential to be vaccinated. Still others are encouraging vaccination rather than requiring it,” Chamber President Dan Mehan said recently.
In other words, let businesses decide what’s best for them. Let the free market work. If employees don’t like the way their employer is handling this issue, they will move on. But in every case, as Mehan argued, it is never appropriate for politicians to legislate how businesses should be run.
Every business is different. Politicians should respect this fact and allow them to decide what’s best for them.