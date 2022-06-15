Judging by the scant media attention he is receiving, Dave Schatz would appear to be a long shot to replace Missouri’s Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Some media outlets fail to even mention him in their reporting on the race.
Perhaps that’s because early polls show the Sullivan Republican and President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate trailing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.
Schatz may not be the front-runner at this early stage of the Republican primary race and he may not have the name recognition or possess the fiery, take-no-prisoners rhetoric that is so in vogue in politics right now, but voters shouldn’t count him out. Especially those voters who want a representative in Washington, D.C., who actually gets things done.
That’s Schatz’s resume. That’s his track record. He gets things done. He delivers. It seems like an old-fashioned notion — a politician who actually gets results. But that’s Schatz’s calling card. And that’s why he shouldn’t be underestimated in a crowded primary where a mere 23 percent to 25 percent of the vote may be enough to advance to the general election in November.
Schatz has gotten things done for Franklin County residents. Consider the two biggest stories to break locally recently: the elimination of vehicle emissions testing in the county, and the announcement that MoDOT has plans to expand Highway 47 from Washington thru Union to St. Clair. Schatz’s fingerprints are on both of those efforts. He played a major role in both.
Schatz will be criticized for his support of the gas tax, which would fund the Highway 47 expansion project. He understands that. But something had to give. Missouri had one of the lowest fuel taxes in the nation, in conjunction with billions in unmet infrastructure needs.
Schatz joined other serious Republicans in taking action. As a result, the state could spend nearly $86 million on improving Highway 47. No one wants to pay more in fuel taxes, especially with gas prices at record levels. But the price of a gallon of gas will eventually recede, as will the traffic jams and safety concerns on Highway 47. That’s called leadership.
These are just two examples of the many things that Schatz has accomplished in his 10-plus years in the Legislature. There is a reason why Schatz’s colleagues in the General Assembly voted him to be one of its most powerful leaders. He gets things done by cultivating consensus. He has delivered for his district and the state.
Schatz calls himself a “proud blue-collar product of the Reagan Revolution.” He says he’s running to “find solutions and fix problems — not to fix blame.” Sounds quaint. Sounds retro.
Sadly, that approach is not what appeals to many voters these days. They are more impressed with the firebrands, the ideologues, the so-called “fighters” — those whose brands are built around fixing blame, pointing fingers and angry rhetoric. The more bombastic a candidate, the more radical, the better. Getting things done is secondary to those who prefer the harder-edge fighters.
So Schatz is an underdog in this contest. He may be out of step with the contemporary version of a Republican Senate primary candidate. But he would bring strong conservative values, a business perspective and a lot of homegrown Missouri common sense to the race. Those are many of the same attributes of Roy Blunt, the man he is seeking to replace.
Some will read this and call us “homers” for our support of the local candidate. There is a degree of truth to that. Just as there is a desire on our part to change the wretched tone in politics. The political disintegration in Congress is appalling. Congress and the White House seem incapable of working together on anything, even when their interests align.
We are sick of the chaos in politics. We are sick of the obstruction. We need more compromise. We need more solutions. We need elected leaders who can get things done. Schatz is hoping a quarter of the Missouri electorate in the August Republican primary feels the same way.