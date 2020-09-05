In a community that prides itself on civic leadership, one need not look further than Don Means for an exemplar. His life and career were marked by integrity and service.
I was saddened to learn of his passing, leaving a void in the East Central College family. His body of civic work over many decades includes his service to the college and its students. Don’s commitment to East Central started before the college existed, as he was one of those who worked for the establishment of the district. That initiative started within the Washington Jaycees — of which he was an active member — and continued with the work of the regional steering committee that promoted passage of the proposal.
On the same day the district was established, Don was elected as one of six charter trustees to govern the college. In that role, he was involved with the pivotal decisions that paved the way for East Central’s growth and success. These decisions included the selection of the first president, Dr. Donald Shook; the hiring of the initial faculty and staff; securing temporary facilities for the college when students began work in 1969; acquiring the site of the main campus at Highway 50 and Prairie Dell Road; the initial accreditation of the college; and overseeing the first four phases of campus construction.
Don served as board secretary from 1968 until 1984, then served four years as president of the board. During this time, the board selected the college’s second president, Dr. Charles Novak, who recalled him with admiration.
“If you needed strength, encouragement and a solid foundation, Don was all of that and more. Don was a man of moral character and courage,” Dr. Novak told me this week.
Devoted to the growth and success of the college, he paid particular interest to the college’s finances and was instrumental in the establishment and maintenance of a college reserve. Don had a long career in financial services and brought his business acumen to the board.
I was fortunate to know and work with Don on various occasions, both while he was serving as a trustee and after his tenure on the board. One of the last conversations we had was about the 50th anniversary of the college. He fondly recalled the work of the board when the college was coming to fruition. Our conversation was reminiscent of one nearly 30 years ago, when he decided not to run for another term on the board. He spoke then with pride in seeing “what the college has meant to the people of the district.”
This weekend I spoke with Dr. Shook and Bob Hansen — the last surviving member of the charter board — and both recalled Don’s devotion and service as a college trustee. I was struck by how perfectly the term trustee fit Don Means. He viewed his role as holding in trust the community’s college. He took that responsibility seriously and carried it out with integrity, commitment and dignity.
We often think of trustees as having a fiduciary responsibility, and associate that role primarily with the finances of the college. As a certified financial planner, Don certainly approached his trusteeship from a financial perspective. But a fiduciary has an even deeper obligation. The role requires one to act at all times for the sole benefit and interest of those who have placed their trust in the fiduciary. I can easily see Don Means’ picture next to that definition.
Don’s legacy in the community is both broad and deep. The entire community benefits today from his lifetime of service. I am grateful for the leadership, vision and service he provided to East Central College. And I am hopeful there are those who see his life and legacy as examples to follow.