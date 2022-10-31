Are we in for a worse-than-usual flu season? Some medical experts suggest that may be the case following two years of relatively low transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of the expectation this season, the medical community is united in urging that we take precautions, including getting a flu shot.

We think that is good advice. It is the enduring advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated every flu season.