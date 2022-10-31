Are we in for a worse-than-usual flu season? Some medical experts suggest that may be the case following two years of relatively low transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of the expectation this season, the medical community is united in urging that we take precautions, including getting a flu shot.
We think that is good advice. It is the enduring advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated every flu season.
And the time to get the flu vaccine is now.
According to the CDC, October is the month that sees the start of increased flu activity, with peaks between December and February, although significant activity can last as late as May. While flu activity is relatively low overall, the CDC reports there are early increases happening in most of the country, especially in the southeast and south-central parts of the United States.
Flu cases and deaths can change from one flu season to the next, but there is no denying flu is one of the perennial killers that Americans face, particularly older Americans and those with compromised immune systems. Annually, 12,000 to 52,000 people die of influenza each year in the U.S.
But the good news is that those who are vaccinated are from 40 percent to 60 percent less likely to get the flu. Vaccination also lessens the chance of severe complications, and getting vaccinated helps stop the spread of infection. One of the reasons health officials feel this year could be worse for the flu is because two years of fewer cases mean fewer people have resistance to the current flu variants. The flu shot is a great way to boost that immunity.
So do yourself and the community a favor and get a flu shot. That is also the recommendation of local health officials like Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “It is important to remember the flu still kills, so we need to do our part,” she said in a recent article in this newspaper.
So do your part, get a flu shot. It’s one of the best public health tools to limit the spread of the virus and a good way to protect yourself and your family.
We recognize that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a degree of vaccination fatigue, but now is not the time to let down our guard.