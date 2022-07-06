Has America ever been more divided as it is now? It is most noticeable in our politics. Democrats and Republicans have divisions that seem impossible to be able to bring a high degree of unity in the near future. There is a crisis of leadership in both parties that is contributing to this schism.
There have been sharp divisions before in both political parties, but there always was enough shared patriotism and overarching commitment to the promise of our Democracy to see us through dark times and turbulent elections no matter the outcome. The last election, and the subsequent events on Jan. 6, tested that commitment perhaps like no other time in our country’s history.
These are difficult times, punctuated by the highest U.S. inflation rate in four decades, skyrocketing energy, food and gas costs, a broken Congress, and rising violent crime marked by routine mass shootings, like the one that occurred in Chicago on July 4.
Radicals in both parties are so extreme in their beliefs and in their unwillingness to recognize the need for unity to do what is needed to sustain our Democracy and ensure the principles that are contained in our Constitution endure.
Have we forgotten we have fought wars and shed blood to maintain our freedoms with a dedicated and shared sense of unity?
Why do we have the radicals today who do not cherish the values we once had, with the freedoms we have enjoyed? Is it because our educational systems has failed to instill in youths the needed level of patriotism to sustain our republic? Have we forgotten to teach the values that have made America great?
Of course, the blame can’t be put entirely on our educational system. Is it because of the breakup of families, where once the values of patriotism, service to our communities and country, virtues of honesty and respect for others in general were paramount and instilled by our parents?
We always had disagreements in all aspects of life and policies, but we put them aside to form degrees of balance and understanding for the good of the country.
Is the loss of basic religious beliefs and common decency toward our fellow Americans to blame for society’s unrest, which has damaged a unity of purpose?
America is the envy of countless countries because of our freedoms. It is still a land of opportunity. America has an outstanding standard of living that people in so many other countries would love to have.
So many people are unhappy and don’t appreciate what America has provided for them. There is wide unrest and distrust of our government, but we have always prevailed regardless of the threats that have endangered our way of life.
Many Americans still have an elevated sense of pride in our country and its past. We saw that on display at the various Fourth of July fireworks celebrations across the county.
We’ve made mistakes. We’ve disagreed before. In the end, Americans have to come together to unite for the common good. We must never lose our faith in this country and its people. We must find a way to come together again.