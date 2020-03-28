President Donald Trump has approved Missouri as a major disaster area, which means federal emergency aid has been made available to supplement state and local recovery efforts.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of the Department of Homeland Security said the designation means Missouri is eligible for federal funding, along with local governments, certain private, nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B). The aid includes direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.
FEMA said Paul Taylor has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
To be declared eligible for federal aid is good news for Missouri. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the recovery program.