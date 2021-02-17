Are we witnessing the collapse of the U.S. Postal Service? Sure feels like it.
The Postal Service delivered more than a billion packages during the recent peak holiday season, but Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acknowledged this week the agency fell far short of meeting its service targets, and left some customers waiting weeks for mail and packages.
Some customers in this area are still waiting for those deliveries.
The USPS is still digging out from under an avalanche of mail sent during the holidays. In many places like St. Louis, where much of our local mail is processed, it has yet to clear the massive backlog of mail.
In an address to the Postal Service’s board of governors, DeJoy apologized to the agency’s customers for the “unacceptable” delays. He recounted all of the steps the USPS took to meet the surge in mail during the holiday season, including hiring thousands of additional workers.
Despite the measures, he admitted “we missed our service standards by far and disappointed the nation.”
The USPS continues to disappoint its customers in this area. We know, because we are one of them. Newspapers and commercial printers/mailers (we are both) depend on the postal service to deliver its products. When the USPS doesn’t deliver on time (or at all in some cases), we hear about it. We lose subscribers and clients. It is becoming a weekly occurrence.
More critically, it is causing frustrated customers to shift to alternative delivery methods to distribute their products and accelerating the transition to an-all digital marketplace.
Complaints over poor postal service have been building for years, but they are coming at such a pace now that customers have begun to ask us if the USPS is going to survive? Is this the beginning of the end?
It’s a fair question, the USPS is a dumpster fire that can’t be contained. The agency reported a net loss of about $9.2 billion for its 2020 fiscal year. That ought to raise some eyebrows. But the truth is, as DeJoy mentioned this week, the agency has not met its service standards for the past eight years and not covered its costs for even longer.
In November, the agency raised rates — again — for its market-dominant products like first-class letters, periodicals and other items over which it has a monopoly on delivery. It also announced rate increases for boxes, parcels and envelopes that it competes with private carriers to deliver.
By Dec. 26, nationwide, on-time delivery of first-class mail had fallen to 63.9 percent from 91.8 percent a year earlier. In some parts of the country, according to the Los Angeles Times, performance was even more shockingly dismal, falling below 50 percent.
According to news reports, St. Louis postal workers are putting in 12-hour days and pulling extra shifts to make a dent in mountains of letters and parcels that have piled up.
DeJoy noted that for much of the past year the postal system has been strained by the impact of COVID-19 on its workflow and workforce. We don’t question that, nearly every business in the country is coping with challenges spurred by the pandemic.
But in business, higher prices and increasingly bad service are a recipe for disaster no matter what challenges present. And the problems at the USPS have been around a lot longer than the coronavirus.
DeJoy announced an ambitious 10-year plan to reinforce the Postal Service’s obvious strengths and to address its obvious weaknesses. Ten years is a long time. Like many, we wonder if the Post Office has that much time left.