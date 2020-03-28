The $2.2 trillion economic stimulus legislation provides a direct payment to all Americans, something that has been unheard of in past federal government rescue packages. It is controversial, and some people believe it will not help the economy that much.
It has the potential of putting $250 billion into the economy, with each adult getting $1,200 in a direct payment if making up to $75,000 a year, $2,400 to a married couple making up to $250,000, and an additional $500 payment per child. The payments will be made whether or not they are affected by the virus. An editorial in The Wall Street Journal said, “The cash will do little or nothing to help an economy closed by government fiat.”
It can be expected that many Americans will spend those payments since many live paycheck to paycheck. Some people may save the money. It is bound to have somewhat of a positive effect on the economy.
One can argue that the direct one-time payments will set a precedent, which some observers say would be unhealthy for the country.
The coronavirus is far-reaching in its impact. It has called for rethinking some of our practices and operations. Historians will be writing about it and its effects on the country for many years.