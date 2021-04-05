You know things are getting back to normal when the Washington Town & Country Fair board begins announcing the entertainment for the August event.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s fair, set for August 4-8, is a go.
And if the main stage entertainment is any indication, it’s back in a big way.
The fair board dropped a bombshell this week when it confirmed ZZ Top will perform on the main stage Saturday night of the fair. The rumors are true; That Little Ol’ Band From Texas is coming to Washington.
Fair planners have always done a masterful job of bringing quality musical acts to the event. The list of bands that have played the fair is long and impressive.
But Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top is arguably the biggest draw yet. The group has filled stadiums and sold 50 million records. ZZ Top’s beards and blues-based Texas rock have made the band a cultural icon.
How big of a deal are they? Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards inducted them into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Enough said.
The fair typically signs acts on their way to prominence or on their way down. Although ZZ Top might have sold more records in the 1970s and 1980s, its popularity has never waned. This band still has legs (sorry, we couldn’t resist). Its brand of hard-driving, bluesy rock is as relevant today as it was back then. These guys are big time, and they are coming to the fair.
So is ’80s rock band 38 Special and rising country music singer and songwriter Adam Doleac. Another headliner will be named soon.
It was tough not having the fair last year. But the fair board didn’t really have a choice. This week’s ZZ Top announcement is welcome news and a positive sign that things are getting back to normal.
The 2021 fair theme is “Just Dig It.” Count us among those who dig the news ZZ Top is coming to the fairgrounds.