The best time of the year has finally arrived — fair week.
After a year off, it’s time for the mashup of rides, food, music, crafts, games and family fun the Washington Town & Country Fair faithfully delivers the first week of every August.
It is also a time when the spirit of volunteerism shines brightly in this area. It takes a whole lot of volunteers to pull off an event as big as the fair has become. Each year those volunteers deliver in a big way.
In fact, without the hundreds of volunteers that come together under the direction of the fair board and the countless hours they log, there would be no Washington Town & Country Fair.
Their work, especially for the fair board, is a yearlong endeavor of planning and sweating details. Thousands of tasks are required to make the fair happen. Much of the work is physical, especially for fair board members. This week brings all the planning to a climax.
The fair wouldn’t be the quality event it is without the support of area businesses and individuals who sponsor the many activities during the five-day event. Our fair is one of the best of its kind in the country because civic-minded businesses help underwrite the costs to produce it.
That includes the annual Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which typically grosses around a half-million dollars and benefits rural youth who exhibit the animals. That is a reflection of the tremendous support by our business community for the young exhibitors and the area’s agriculture community.
The fair brings national recording artists to our community — all for the price of admission to the fair. It is a treat to be able to experience country and rock legends in our own backyard. This year is no different, and we predict the main stage area will be hopping every night.
Area emergency responders do an excellent job keeping everyone safe at the fair, and the Washington Chamber of Commerce staff does its part to ensure a professionally run event.
There is something for all ages at the fair. It is a time to unite with old friends and to see some familiar faces. There isn’t another event in the area that brings people together like the fair does.
The weather forecast is favorable, and after a limited fair in 2020 due to the pandemic, people are looking forward to the Wednesday-through-Sunday fair this year more than ever.
It’s time. See you at the fair!