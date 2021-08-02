Washington loves a parade. And the best one of the year will roll through town this weekend.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Town & Country Fair’s kickoff parade is set for this Sunday at 4 p.m.
With cooler weather in the forecast, large crowds are expected to line the parade route for the return of one of the highlights of the summer.
The fair parade has evolved into one the best family-friendly parties in the state. It has become the anchor in the fair’s kickoff weekend slate of events, which also includes a run-walk on Saturday morning and a community party on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion on High Street.
Although all in good fun, businesses, organizations and schools take the parade seriously. They build impressive floats to showcase what they do but also for bragging rights and a share of the prize money. The quality of a float is a point of pride for many groups, and it shows.
The parade begins at Circle and High streets, traveling south along High Street to Fifth Street. From there, the caravan will head east to Jefferson Street and then north to Main street. The parade ends at Main and Cedar streets.
If you’ve never been to the fair’s kickoff parade, we encourage you to check out this year’s comeback version. Like the fair itself, the parade brings the community together in a unique way.
To borrow from this year’s fair theme, we are sure you will “dig it.”