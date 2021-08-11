Hats off to the fair board and the huge number of volunteers who made the 2021 Washington Town & Country Fair the “perfect fair.”
That is how Chairs Jon Ballmann and Joyce Couch described it. It’s hard to disagree with that assessment. It was a fantastic fair on many levels, a record-breaker in several revenue categories.
That is not surprising. People were itching to get back to the fairgrounds after a year off. The fair is a summer tradition like few others, and when it gets canceled like it did last year due to COVID, there is bound to be some pent-up energy for its return.
Momentum, ideal entertainment and mostly good weather converged to produce strong attendance and record-breaking revenue this year.
Saturday’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, a cornerstone of the fair, drew a stellar crowd and netted a whopping $864,000 in total sales, shattering the previous record of $491,625 set in 2019. As Couch put it, “that’s a crazy amount of money.” It sure is. And the beneficiaries are the young livestock exhibitors.
The fair’s main livestock arena was the place to be on the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. It was hopping, and so were the bids.
The support this year (and every year) from the business community for this auction is a clear statement of its commitment to the area’s agricultural community and its endorsement of a rural way of life. Since 2015, the auction has raised more than $3.4 million for local livestock exhibitors.
There are lots of youth livestock auctions held across Missouri each year. Few can match our fair’s Blue Ribbon Auction in terms of quality or support from the community.
The fair has increasingly become a big enterprise and a big business. That was evident this year. Total revenues are expected to top $3.1 million this year — also a record. It’s hard to overestimate the economic impact the fair has on Washington and the surrounding area.
When you bring in national recording acts and offer the kind of family-friendly experience the fair provides, large crowds are sure to follow. It takes a lot of help to manage those crowds and an event of this size and caliber.
The best part about our fair is that help comes mostly from volunteers — an army of them. Led by a 25-member volunteer fair board, people of all ages and backgrounds pitch in to make our fair possible. They log many hours before, during and after the fair to make sure the rest of us enjoy ourselves.
Just as in past years, many of those volunteers were working hard Monday morning, dripping in sweat, to clean up the fairgrounds and put things away. The fair wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.
But the best part of the fair can’t be measured in dollars or in records. Our fair is a community celebration that brings everyone together each year like nothing else. To be sure, people come to the fair to see things and be entertained, but mostly they come to see old friends and maybe make some new ones and to have a good time.
As Chairman Ballmann said, the best evidence of a successful fair are the smiles you see on people faces as they walk through the fairgrounds. Ballmann hit the nail on the head. Smiles are the true measuring stick, the real value of the fair to our community.
And we saw lots of smiles at this year’s fair. Congratulations to the fair board on another outstanding event and for making us smile again.